Grizzlies Win Series Opener 2-1

West Valley City, Utah - Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal 14:24 into the third period as the Utah Grizzlies extend their winning streak to 3 as they defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies jumped on the Mavericks first with a goal from captain Connor Mcdonald 12:57 into the night, assists went to Keaton Jameson and James Shearer. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period. They are now 11-1 when leading after 1 period.

No team found the back of the net in the second period with both teams taking 10 shots. In the third period KC's Hugo Roy tied the game 8:58 in. Wright's game winner was out in front of the net 14:24 in. It's his league leading 8th game winning goal this season. Dakota Raabe clocked in with the assist. Raabe now has a point in 9 of his last 10 games. With one minute left in the third Kansas City pulled goaltender Shane Starrett for the extra attacker but the Grizzlies were able to hold on to earn their 5th straight win vs Kansas City.

Lukas Parik started in net and saved 22 of 23 to earn his 9th win of the season. Starrett saved 32 of 34 for KC in the loss.

The Grizzlies look ahead to game 2 of the 3 game weekend series on Saturday night. The world-famous Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center for Affiliate Night as the Grizzlies celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup championship won by the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

3 stars of the game

Cameron Wright (Utah) - GWG.

Lukas Parik (Utah) - 22 of 23 saves.

Connor McDonald (Utah) - 1 goal.

