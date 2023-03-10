Steelheads Become Mountain Division Champions with 6-4 Victory Over Allen

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (44-9-1-2,91pts) defeated the Allen Americans (28-26-1-0, 57pts) by a final score of 6-4 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,175 fans. It was the 25th sellout in the 27th home game including 24 straight as Idaho captured their 11th consecutive victory on home ice. Idaho host Allen Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Jack Combs (31st) gave Allen a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the first period. Midway through the frame Ryan Dmowski (23rd) notched his sixth power-play score of the season to even the score. Moments later Liam Finlay (28th) tallied his second short-handed goal of the campaign giving Allen back the lead. With just 61 seconds to play in the period Cody Haiskanen (2nd) tied the outing at 2-2.

Zane Franklin (14th) gave the Steelheads their first lead of the night scoring at 6:10 of the second period on a two-on-one set up from A.J. White. Aidan Brown (13th) 4:05 later tied the game back up. Allen re-gained the lead thanks to a power-play score from Colton Hargrove (33rd) with just 4:20 to play in the stanza. With just 83 seconds to go in the period Casey Johnson (2nd) found the back of the net evening the game back at 4-4.

With just 2:21 to play in regulation Ryan Dmowski (24th) cashed in on his second of the game firing a shot upstairs over the near shoulder of Chase Perry from the near side of the goal line. Dawson Brateaux (2nd) capped off the victory with an empty-net score.

Adam Scheel made 27 saves on 31 shots in the victory while Chase Perry received the loss stopping 26 of 31.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ryan Dmowski (2-0-2, +1, 5 shots)

2) Zane Franklin (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots)

3) Liam Finlay (1-2-3, +2, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Allen 32-31.

- Idaho is 23-16-5 all time vs. Allen and 16-6-3 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Steelheads are 4-0-0 against the Americans this year.

- Janis Svanenbergs (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Patrick Kudla (N/A) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ryan Dmowski leads the team in goals (24) after recording his third multi-goal game of the season.

- Nick Canade, Owen Headrick, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Justin Misiak, Matt Register, and Jordan Kawaguchi all tallied an assist.

- Jack Becker and Ryan Dmowski led the Steelheads with five shots each.

ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

