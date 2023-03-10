Thunder Acquires Defenseman Pouliot from Florida

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Defenseman Xavier Pouliot with York University

(Wichita Thunder) Defenseman Xavier Pouliot with York University(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of defenseman Xavier Pouliot from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

Pouliot, 24, recently finished his collegiate career with York University (USports). A native of St-Isidore, Quebec, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner signed with the Everblades on February 25 and appeared in three games.

Over his four-year collegiate career, he tallied 28 points (11g, 17a) in 59 career games for the Lions. He was named captain this year and had his best statistical season, collecting 16 points (7g, 9a) in 21 games.

Prior to heading to school, he spent parts of two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Chicoutimi. In 2018-19, he played his final season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Grande Prairie Storm, picking up 23 points (3g, 20a) in 52 games. He was also the AJHL's Most Penalized Player, piling up a whopping 336 penalty minutes.

The Thunder returns to action tonight at 8:05 p.m. on the road against Rapid City.

Nickelodeon Baby Shark's Big Show is coming on Saturday, March 18. Get the JAW-some family four pack, which is four goal-zone tickets and two mini sticks for just $60. Use the code NICK when you check out. Meet Baby Shark on the concourse and get your picture taken.

We're honoring the big win by the Kansas City Chiefs with Celebration Night, presented by Whiskey Dicks Bar & Grill. Chiefs Legend Christian Okoye will be in attendance. Fans can buy a special VIP package for just $40, which includes tickets to the game, a postgame meet-and-greet, an autograph and pictures with him. Click HERE to learn more. Use the code CHAMPS at checkout.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.