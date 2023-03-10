Oilers Fall to Cyclones in High-Scoring Contest
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-4 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night at the BOK Center.
Ethan Stewart kicked off the scoring on Tulsa's second shot of the game, putting the Oilers up 1-0 3:21 in. Alex Gilmour closed the opening-frame score line 2-0 in Tulsa's favor with 3:56 remaining in the first.
Matt Berry scored a floating, power-play goal 6:40 into the second, halving the Oilers' lead. Twenty-six seconds later, Josh Passolt leveled the game 2-2 with a deflection tally. Tyler Poulsen restored the Oilers' lead 3-2 with a wraparound chance that ramped over the back of the paddle of Beck Warm. Fifty-three seconds after Poulsen's goal, Koehn Olischefski scored to knot the game again at 3-3. Louie Caporusso punched Cincinnati into the lead for the first time, setting a 4-3 Cyclones lead 1:59 past the midway mark. Zach Berzolla continued the scoring frenzy 25 seconds later, extending Cincinnati's lead to 5-3. Michael Farren scored his second goal in as many games with 3:06 remaining in the second, pulling Tulsa within one goal through two periods.
Patrick Polino scored the final goal shorthanded with 10:23 remaining in the action, closing the win 6-4 for Cincinnati.
The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow, March 11 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. on Alzheimer's Awareness Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
