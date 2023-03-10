Wilde, Shin Score Twice; Gladiators Defeat Orlando

ORLANDO, Fl. Bode Wilde and Sanghoon Shin each scored twice, as the Atlanta Gladiators (30-23-5-1) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (28-24-6-1) by a score of 6-4 on Friday night at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

First Star: Bode Wilde (ATL) - 2 goals

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - 2 goals

Third Star: Carlos Fornaris (ATL) - 2 assists

Atlanta opened the scoring late in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (16:46). Bode Wilde wristed a hard shot from the blueline and scored his third goal of the season.

Orlando scored early in the second period to tie things up 1-1 (00:53).

Late in the second period, the Gladiators grabbed the lead once again, making the score 2-1 (16:39). Bode Wilde sent a wrist shot from between the circles that found its way into the back of the net for his fourth of the year, and second of the game.

Atlanta struck just over 60-seconds later to increase their lead to 3-1 (17:54). Cody Sylvester picked up a loose puck in the Solar Bears zone and sent it home for his 29th goal of the season.

In the dying seconds of the second period, Atlanta stretched their lead to 4-1 (19:52). Sanghoon Shin wired a shot into the back of the net, for his 21st marker of the season.

The Solar Bears changed goaltenders to start the third period, as Garret Sparks entered the game after the Gladiators scored four goals on 20 shots versus the starter, Jack LaFontaine.

Midway through the final frame Atlanta extended their lead to 5-1 (10:07). Tyson Empey drove the net and tipped home a shot from Carlos Fornaris for his third goal of the year.

Just over three minutes later the Solar Bears scored to make the score 5-2 (14:20).

Orlando trimmed Altanta's lead to 5-3 just over a minute later (15:35).

With just over two-minutes remaining, Orlando pulled Sparks in favor of the extra attacker, and Atlanta made them pay (18:29). Sanghoon Shin sent a puck into the empty Solar Bears net to make the score 6-3 with his 22nd goal of the season.

Orlando scored a late goal to cut Atlanta's lead to 6-4 (19:23).

Tyler Harmon made 35 saves on 39 shots for Atlanta to pick up the victory, while Jack Lafontaine made 16 saves on 20 shots for Orlando. Garret Sparks was charged with the loss for the Solar Bears as he gave up one goal on 12 shots.

