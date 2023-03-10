Wichita Comeback Falls Short on Friday in Rapid City.

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Rapid City by a 4-2 final at The Monument.

Jay Dickman and Cole MacDonald provided the offense while Michal Stinil had two helpers.

Keegan Iverson made it 1-0 at 7:50 of the first. He jammed home a rebound near the left post for his first of the season.

In the second, Max Coatta hammered a one timer from the top of the right circle to increase the lead to 2-0.

MacDonald cut the lead to one at 14:56 on the power play. He made a nice play to keep the puck in the zone and then fired a one-timer from the deep slot past Adam Carlson.

Early in the third, Carter Robertson made it 3-1 with a shot from the left hashmark that got past Roman Basran.

Dickman cut the lead to 3-2 with less than three minutes to go in regulation.

Wichita lifted Basran for the extra attacker with just over a minute left, but Matt Marcinew found an empty-net to make it 4-2.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-6 with the man advantage.

MacDonald has goals in three-straight games. Stinil has five assists in his last two.

The two teams finish their three-game series tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. at The Monument.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.