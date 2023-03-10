Wichita Comeback Falls Short on Friday in Rapid City.
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Rapid City by a 4-2 final at The Monument.
Jay Dickman and Cole MacDonald provided the offense while Michal Stinil had two helpers.
Keegan Iverson made it 1-0 at 7:50 of the first. He jammed home a rebound near the left post for his first of the season.
In the second, Max Coatta hammered a one timer from the top of the right circle to increase the lead to 2-0.
MacDonald cut the lead to one at 14:56 on the power play. He made a nice play to keep the puck in the zone and then fired a one-timer from the deep slot past Adam Carlson.
Early in the third, Carter Robertson made it 3-1 with a shot from the left hashmark that got past Roman Basran.
Dickman cut the lead to 3-2 with less than three minutes to go in regulation.
Wichita lifted Basran for the extra attacker with just over a minute left, but Matt Marcinew found an empty-net to make it 4-2.
Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-6 with the man advantage.
MacDonald has goals in three-straight games. Stinil has five assists in his last two.
The two teams finish their three-game series tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. at The Monument.
