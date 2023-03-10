Three-Goal Third Catapults Iowa to 5-2 Win

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders broke a tie game with three unanswered goals in the final half of the third period and blasted past the Indy Fuel, 5-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Matt Hanewall scored the game-winning goal, the first of his pro career, with 7:14 to go at the right post to snap the tie. Iowa added strikes from Zach White (PPG, 3:17 to go) and Yuki Miura in the final minute at even strength.

Hunter Jones won with 22 saves (2 GA).

Indy tied the game at two with 9:55 to go with an even-strength goal from Colin Bilek, but Iowa went to the attack over the next couple shifts. Hanewall's goal came after a nifty waggle from Brendan Robbins into the zone. Robbins shot it off the toe of Zach Driscoll (loss, 30 saves, 5 GA). Hanewall swooped to it at the bottom of the right-wing circle and snapped it in.

Tyler Busch scored Iowa's first two goals. Down by one with six minutes to go, Iowa broke into the Indy end and Carson Denomie jolted one off a stick, allowing it to settle for Busch alone at the right post. A jab helped the puck pass the goal line and the Landers were equal with Indy.

Busch scored a minute into the second to make it 2-1 Iowa. Denomie went to the left goal line and fed Busch for a wrister at the left circle. Busch has three career multi-goal games.

Iowa completes a three-game home stand Mar. 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

