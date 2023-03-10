Forward Jack Becker Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Jack Becker has returned to the Steelheads after being released from his PTO with the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Becker, 25, signed a PTO with the Ontario Reign (AHL) on Jan. 27 and made his AHL debut the following day. He appeared in nine games with the Reign tallying one assist and a plus one rating. Prior to joining the Reign, the 6-foot-4, 215lb forward had recorded 27 points (9G, 18A) in 38 games for Idaho.

The rookie signed his first pro contract with Idaho last March and made his pro debut on Mar. 18. He ended the season recording four points (2G,2A) in 11 games.

Prior to professional hockey the right-handed shot was a graduate transfer at Arizona State University during the 2021-22 campaign notching (8G, 16A) in 24 games. The Dellwood, MN native played his first four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2017-21 serving as team captain in his senior season. In five seasons of collegiate hockey, he recorded 75 points (34G, 41A) in 159 career games.

He was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in round seven, #195th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Idaho kicks off one of two season long five game homestands tonight hosting the Allen Americans at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. Watch the game on FloHockey and/or Sparklight Channel 72 or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.