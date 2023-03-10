Fuel Fall to Heartlanders on Friday Night

CORALVILLE -The Fuel headed to Iowa for the final time this season to take on the last place Heartlanders as they hosted their Marvel night. Ultimately, it was Iowa who had the superpowers and took the win 5-2 over Indy.

1ST PERIOD

The first period got off to a quick start with not many whistles and no long stoppages until a goal review on what looked like a goal by Bryan Lemos. It was called no-goal after a clear kicking motion was seen.

However, Lemos claimed his point in a goal that counted just two and a half minutes later.

At 14:04 of the first period, Iowa's Tyler Busch tied the game with a goal of his own assisted by Carson Denomie and Kevin McKernan.

About two minutes later, Chase Lang and Iowa's Kevin McKernan each took a five minute major penalty for fighting that sent them to their respective locker rooms.

With an additional penalty on Indy's Kirill Chaika for boarding that was killed off, the period ended 1-1 with Iowa outshooting Indy 14-9.

2ND PERIOD

Tyler Busch scored his second of the game to give Iowa their first lead early in the second period.

About ten minutes later, the Fuel's penalty minutes leader Chris Cameron added two more with a cross-checking penalty that the Fuel killed off.

While neither team scored again in the period, Tyler Busch took an interference penalty at 18:30 after a little scuffle broke out between both teams along the boards.

3RD PERIOD

The third period started with a lot of chances by the Heartlanders, including a power play sequence that saw Busch come close to netting the hat trick but he could not finish it.

After killing off a high sticking penalty, the Heartlanders took a delay of game penalty. Just three seconds after those two minutes ended, Colin Bilek scored to tie the game in the third period.

Indy didn't hold the lead for long as just two minutes later, Iowa's Matt Hanewell scored his first professional goal to give the Heartlanders the 3-2 lead.

A few minutes later, Matt Watson took a slashing penalty with just 3:30 to go in the game after a breakaway opportunity for Iowa. Just a few seconds into the power play, Iowa's Zach White gave them a 4-2 lead.

While the goal eliminated Watson's penalty, the Fuel did earn a delayed penalty prior to the goal so Iowa returned to the power play as time ticked down on regulation.

The Fuel attempted to pull Zach Driscoll from net but on his way to the bench, he made a glove save in open ice and opted to return to the crease. Yuki Miura tacked on another goal for Iowa with less than thirty seconds to go.

The game ended with a 5-2 loss for Indy with Iowa outshooting them 35-24.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow at 7 p.m. as they take on the Toledo Walleye on Wizard Night.

