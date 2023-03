ECHL Transactions - March 10

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 10, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Nathan Noel, F

Worcester:

Jake Pappalardo, F

Conor Breen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Jennings, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Leif Hertz, G activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Eric Williams, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Florida:

Add Xavier Cormier, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Oliver Chau, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Kobe Roth, F placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D traded to Wichita

Fort Wayne:

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Greenville:

Add Matt Brayfield, G added as EBUG

Delete Ryan Bednard, G loaned to Belleville

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Indy:

Add Jeremie Forget, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jeremie Forget, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Kalamazoo:

Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F team suspension lifted

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F traded to Wheeling

Maine:

Add Owen Norton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adam Holwell, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Andrew Kormos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Add Eric Esposito, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on reserve

Delete Branden Makara, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Rapid City:

Add Jason Horvath, D added to active roster (traded from Trois-Rivières)

Reading:

Add Tyler Heidt, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on reserve

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Wheeling:

Add Ross Krieger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Kansas City

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.