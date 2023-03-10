Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 10 at 7:30 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they take on the Florida Everblades for game two of three on the weekend in Estero.

LAST TIME OUT

South Carolina got on the board with a goal from Anthony Del Gaizo, his 12th of the year, midway through the opening frame. Florida netted the tying goal on a power play late in the second period before tallying the game-winner with under three minutes left in regulation. Clay Stevenson stopped 37 of 39 shots he saw in the contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Since the Everblades' inaugural season in 1998 the two teams have faced off a total of 229 times. The Stingrays are 98-105-26 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after falling in the first six battles by nearly a goal per game. The next two games will take place in Estero before returning to North Charleston for the final two games of the season series.

WHERE THERE'S A WILL...

The Stingrays have been right on the heels of the Everblades all season and each one of the matchups this year could have gone in the Stingrays' favor. In four of the first six battles, the two teams were tied entering the third period with Florida netting the game-winner. South Carolina has been outscored 8-2 in the third period and overtime of the series, serving as the difference in most games.

NO BLUES FOR HUGHES

Rookie forward Bear Hughes started the year red-hot, recording 35 points on 15 goals and 20 assists through the first 29 games of the season. In 24 games since January 14th, Hughes has posted 15 points on four goals and 11 assists. The Idaho native is currently on a five-game point streak, netting his first goal since February 17th and adding five assists for six points.

THE FINISHING TOUCH

South Carolina has been a well-rounded team this season, outshooting opponents by nearly six shots per game on average and ranking second in the ECHL with 36.27 shots per game. The high-producing Stingrays offense has continued their offensive push and is looking for ways to finish the plays. South Carolina nets just over three and a half goals per game which has gone down since the turn of the calendar by averaging 2.84 goals per game in the last two months. The Stingrays are on the verge of breaking out and becoming the powerhouse in the league if they can find a way to have a few more fall down the stretch.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, March 19 at 3:05 p.m.

