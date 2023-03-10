Everblades Fall to Stingrays
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades rallied with third-period goals by Jake Smith and Stefan Leblanc, but came up on the short end of a 5-2 decision, falling to the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Two goals in a 26-second span gave South Carolina a 2-0 lead at the 7:46 mark of the opening period. Kevin O'Neil scored on a man advantage for the ECHL's top power-play unit, while Ryan Scarfo added an even-strength goal.
In the second period, South Carolina scored three goals to jump ahead 5-0. Anthony Del Gaizo scored at 12:33, Logan Courtnall connected at 19:31 and Bear Hughes added a goal at 19:57.
Florida picked up a pair of goals in the third period. Smith got the Everblades on the board, finding the net for the third straight contest with his 21st goal of season at the 7:48 mark. Leblanc and Blake Winiecki assisted on the power-play marker, which was Smith's 17th goal with the Blades. Leblanc added a goal at 14:35 to close out his personal two-point night, while Cole Moberg picked up the helper.
South Carolina outshot the Everblades 36-35 and picked up its first victory in seven games between the rivals this season. Each team was whistled for 25 minutes in penalties on seven infractions.
The Blades and Stingrays wrap up the three-game series Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's tilt will feature a fan favorite in Blackout Night, as the Everblades will don black specialty jerseys. The Blackout jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Passion Foundation and its fight against Melanoma. Fans should plan to come out early for live music and bounce houses at our popular Saturday Tailgate party from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023
- Gladiators Stop Solar Bears, 6-4, Friday - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Fall to Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Cut Magic Number to One with 6-4 Win in Tulsa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Win Series Opener 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Become Mountain Division Champions with 6-4 Victory Over Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Comeback Falls Short on Friday in Rapid City. - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Handle Thunder, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Go Down, But Not Without a Fight - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Fall to Cyclones in High-Scoring Contest - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Fall to Heartlanders on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Clamp Down on Florida in 5-2 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Three-Goal Third Catapults Iowa to 5-2 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Roy's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win Over Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Wilde, Shin Score Twice; Gladiators Defeat Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Score Four in the Third, Top Ghost Pirates 6-4 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Survive Late Surge, Beat Thunder 4-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Battle for 60, Streaking Walleye Prevail - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners' Comeback Spoiled by Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Special Teams Leads Royals Over Growlers in Series Opener, 6-1 - Reading Royals
- Hallbauer Scores First Pro Goal in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Cossa Leads Walleye to 15th Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Pouliot from Florida - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Shaw Boomhower from Kansas City - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Mercyhurst Defenseman Norton - Maine Mariners
- Mavericks Acquire Forward Luke Santerno in Trade with Wheeling - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Sign Forward Matt Jennings - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight in South Dakota - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jack Becker Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 10 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavel Gogolev Rejoins the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with Growlers in St.John's - Reading Royals
- Gahagen, Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.