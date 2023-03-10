Rabbits Score Four in the Third, Top Ghost Pirates 6-4
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Four third period goals paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome a second period deficit and defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-4 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville opened the game with relentless offensive pressure and scored the opening goal at 5:56, as Alex Ierullo scored his 21st of the season off a backside pass from Joe Gatenby. Savannah responded at 10:11, as Alex Swetlikoff scored a backhanded goal. The Rabbits, again, took the lead, this time at 15:57, as Ethan Somoza tipped a Bobby Russell shot into Savannah's net for his 18th of the season. The Ghost Pirates tied the game at 19:01 with a Dylan Sadowy goal.
After a back-and-forth majority of the second period, the Ghost Pirates took their first lead of the night, as Jack Jeffers scored his first career goal at 19:01.
Greenville entered the third with an aggressive forecheck and tied the game at 5:08, as Carter Souch batted home his eighth of the season. Just 50 seconds later, the Rabbits re-established their lead, as Brannon McManus sniped his ninth goal of the season. At 6:25, Brandon Estes scored off an offensive zone face-off to tie the game for Savannah at 4-4. At 9:25, Justin Nachbaur tipped a shot from Gatenby for his fifth of the season to put the Rabbts up 5-4. Josh Mckechney scored an empty-net goal at 19:21 to secure the 6-4 win for Greenville.
With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 32-18-7-0 while the Savannah Ghost Pirates drop to 20-28-9-1.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Sunday afternoon to face-off with the Ghost Pirates in Savannah at 3 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
