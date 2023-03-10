Rabbits Score Four in the Third, Top Ghost Pirates 6-4

GREENVILLE, SC - Four third period goals paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome a second period deficit and defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-4 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville opened the game with relentless offensive pressure and scored the opening goal at 5:56, as Alex Ierullo scored his 21st of the season off a backside pass from Joe Gatenby. Savannah responded at 10:11, as Alex Swetlikoff scored a backhanded goal. The Rabbits, again, took the lead, this time at 15:57, as Ethan Somoza tipped a Bobby Russell shot into Savannah's net for his 18th of the season. The Ghost Pirates tied the game at 19:01 with a Dylan Sadowy goal.

After a back-and-forth majority of the second period, the Ghost Pirates took their first lead of the night, as Jack Jeffers scored his first career goal at 19:01.

Greenville entered the third with an aggressive forecheck and tied the game at 5:08, as Carter Souch batted home his eighth of the season. Just 50 seconds later, the Rabbits re-established their lead, as Brannon McManus sniped his ninth goal of the season. At 6:25, Brandon Estes scored off an offensive zone face-off to tie the game for Savannah at 4-4. At 9:25, Justin Nachbaur tipped a shot from Gatenby for his fifth of the season to put the Rabbts up 5-4. Josh Mckechney scored an empty-net goal at 19:21 to secure the 6-4 win for Greenville.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 32-18-7-0 while the Savannah Ghost Pirates drop to 20-28-9-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Sunday afternoon to face-off with the Ghost Pirates in Savannah at 3 p.m.

