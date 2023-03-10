Special Teams Leads Royals Over Growlers in Series Opener, 6-1

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







St.John's, NL - The Reading Royals (32-20-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers (38-17-1-0), 6-1, on Friday, March 10 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals scored six unanswered goals and notched four goals in the third period to cruise to their 15th win on the road this season (15-11-3-0). Pat Nagle earned the win in net with 29 saves on 30 shots faced (12-5-0). Dryden McKay (14-8-1) suffered the loss in net for Newfoundland with 24 saves on 30 shots faced.

Newfoundland jolted out to an early lead with the game's opening goal 4:25 into regulation. Brandon Kruse blasted a one-timer past Nagle on an odd-man rush led by Pavel Gogolev. Kruse's sixth goal of the season came on the Growlers' fifth shot of the game. Pat Nagle saved the final 25 shots he faced to earn his first win over the Growlers this season (1-2-0).

Royals vs. Growlers 3/10/23 | Highlights

Jacob Gaucher evened the score on a shorthanded rush with 1:10 remaining in the first period. Gaucher's 17th goal of the season was the ninth short-handed goal scored by the Royals this season. Sam Hu deflected a shot from Will MacKinnon past McKay 9:47 into the second period to put Reading ahead after two periods, 2-1. Hu earned his first game-winning goal as a Royal and sixth goal of the season.

The Royals scored four goals in the third period while they held the Growlers to seven shots on goal in the final frame. Charlie Gerard beat McKay through his five-hole on a breakaway 3:51 into the final stanza. Gerard notched his team-leading 28th goal of the season with the goal and added an assist for a three-point night on a power play goal scored by Evan Barratt. Shane Sellar scored on the ensuing power play opportunity to net back-to-back power play goals for the Royals. Reading went two-for-four on the power play and killed off all seven penalties in the contest.

Reading added a late goal from Alec Butcher for good measure with 1:53 remaining in the series opener victory. Gaucher earned the lone assist on Butcher's 15th goal of the season to match a single-game career high three points a goal and two assists.

The Royals and Growlers each registered 30 on goal in the game. Reading earned their second win over the Growlers this season to improve their season series record to 2-3-1 against Newfoundland (17-13-8 record all-time). The Royals are 23-2-2 when leading after two periods and improved to a 27-14-3 record against divisional opponents (.648%).

The Royals continue their three-game series in Newfoundland and take on the Growlers on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. The Royals return home on Friday, March 17 to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.