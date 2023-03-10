Pavel Gogolev Rejoins the Growlers

Newfoundland Growlers forward Pavel Gogolev

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announce today that forward Pavel Gogolev has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and has been reassigned to the Growlers.

Gogolev, a 23-year-old Moscow, Russia native has had a whirlwind season in 2022-23. In his initial stint with the Growlers this season, Gogolev emerged as a top-line threat for Newfoundland, recording 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in just 33 games before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 27 as a part of the deal that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe.

He was reassigned to Chicago's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, where he recorded his first AHL goal of the season in just two games played.

On March 8, Gogolev was released from his NHL contract with the Blackhawks, making him a free agent and allowing him to re-sign with the Marlies.

Gogolev is expected to be in the Growlers' lineup tonight as they host the Reading Royals at the Mary Brown's Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

