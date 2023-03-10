Mariners Sign Mercyhurst Defenseman Norton

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added a defenseman to the roster on Friday, signing Owen Norton, from Mercyhurst University. The 24-year-old blue liner spent parts of five seasons with the Lakers NCAA Division I program and is the first Mariners collegiate signing of 2023.

Originally from Ancaster, ON, Norton began his junior career at home with the Ancaster Avalanche of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2015-17, being named the league's "Most Improved Player" in his second season. He then moved up to the British Columbia Hockey League's Surrey Eagles for his final season of juniors in 2017-18. That season, he led all Surrey defensemen in scoring, with 31 points in 58 games - 27 of which were assists.

Norton began his career at Mercyhurst in 2018. He played consistently for the Lakers over five seasons, gaining an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. In total, he skated in 159 career games a Mercyhurst, scoring seven goals and adding 37 assists.

Norton joins a Mariners defense core which recently lost Andrew Peski on a loan to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The Mariners are home this weekend, hosting the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. On Friday, it's "Game Night," featuring a Mariners trading card giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period. Game time is 7:15 PM. Saturday is a "Portland Sea Dogs Crossover," with specialty jerseys inspired by Portland's double-A baseball team, which are available for bidding now via Handbid. Puck drops at 6 PM and only limited tickets are available. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.