Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped a close game to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night 6-4, as Idaho scored late in the third period to break a 4-4 tie with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Americans had two goals wiped out by review. One by Kris Myllari, and the other by Mikael Robidoux. Idaho tied the game late in the first period with 61 seconds remaining and did the same in the second frame getting the equalizer with just under 90 seconds left in the period. Neither team had more than a one-goal lead until the empty net goal at the 19:44 mark of the third.

Liam Finlay was the star for Allen with a goal and two assists. His 28th of the season came shorthanded on a breakaway at 12:06 mark of the first period, on a great pass from Jack Combs. Combs had a two-point night scoring his 31st of the season.

The Steelheads outshot the Americans by one 32-31. Both teams scored on the power play. Allen went 1-for-3, while the home team went 1-for-4.

The Americans played without forward Chad Butcher, who remained back in the Metroplex dealing with an upper body injury. Eric Williams, who was acquired on Wednesday from Norfolk, will make his debut at home next Thursday against Utah.

The final game of the two-game series is tomorrow night at 8:10 PM Central Time. The Americans are 0-4 against Idaho this season.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Kris Myllari: "We battled hard tonight and played a great hockey game. Unfortunately we didn't get some breaks, but they're a championship level team and we are excited for the chance to go split a series on the road tomorrow"

Aidan Brown: "This is a different Allen team than they faced earlier this season, and we know what we have to do to win, and what it takes to beat them. We didn't get many favors out here tonight, but I thought we battled hard, and we'll be back even stronger tomorrow night."

Three Stars:

1. IDH - R. Dmowski

2. IDH - Z. Franklin

3. ALN - L. Finlay

