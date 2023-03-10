Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped a close game to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night 6-4, as Idaho scored late in the third period to break a 4-4 tie with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.
The Americans had two goals wiped out by review. One by Kris Myllari, and the other by Mikael Robidoux. Idaho tied the game late in the first period with 61 seconds remaining and did the same in the second frame getting the equalizer with just under 90 seconds left in the period. Neither team had more than a one-goal lead until the empty net goal at the 19:44 mark of the third.
Liam Finlay was the star for Allen with a goal and two assists. His 28th of the season came shorthanded on a breakaway at 12:06 mark of the first period, on a great pass from Jack Combs. Combs had a two-point night scoring his 31st of the season.
The Steelheads outshot the Americans by one 32-31. Both teams scored on the power play. Allen went 1-for-3, while the home team went 1-for-4.
The Americans played without forward Chad Butcher, who remained back in the Metroplex dealing with an upper body injury. Eric Williams, who was acquired on Wednesday from Norfolk, will make his debut at home next Thursday against Utah.
The final game of the two-game series is tomorrow night at 8:10 PM Central Time. The Americans are 0-4 against Idaho this season.
Americans Postgame Quotes:
Kris Myllari: "We battled hard tonight and played a great hockey game. Unfortunately we didn't get some breaks, but they're a championship level team and we are excited for the chance to go split a series on the road tomorrow"
Aidan Brown: "This is a different Allen team than they faced earlier this season, and we know what we have to do to win, and what it takes to beat them. We didn't get many favors out here tonight, but I thought we battled hard, and we'll be back even stronger tomorrow night."
Three Stars:
1. IDH - R. Dmowski
2. IDH - Z. Franklin
3. ALN - L. Finlay
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023
- Gladiators Stop Solar Bears, 6-4, Friday - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Fall to Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Cut Magic Number to One with 6-4 Win in Tulsa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Win Series Opener 2-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Become Mountain Division Champions with 6-4 Victory Over Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Comeback Falls Short on Friday in Rapid City. - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Handle Thunder, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Go Down, But Not Without a Fight - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Fall to Cyclones in High-Scoring Contest - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Fall to Heartlanders on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Clamp Down on Florida in 5-2 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Three-Goal Third Catapults Iowa to 5-2 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Roy's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win Over Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Wilde, Shin Score Twice; Gladiators Defeat Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Score Four in the Third, Top Ghost Pirates 6-4 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Survive Late Surge, Beat Thunder 4-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Battle for 60, Streaking Walleye Prevail - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners' Comeback Spoiled by Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Special Teams Leads Royals Over Growlers in Series Opener, 6-1 - Reading Royals
- Hallbauer Scores First Pro Goal in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Cossa Leads Walleye to 15th Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman Pouliot from Florida - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Nailers Acquire Shaw Boomhower from Kansas City - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Mercyhurst Defenseman Norton - Maine Mariners
- Mavericks Acquire Forward Luke Santerno in Trade with Wheeling - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Sign Forward Matt Jennings - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight in South Dakota - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jack Becker Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 10 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavel Gogolev Rejoins the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with Growlers in St.John's - Reading Royals
- Gahagen, Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho
- Americans Trade for Norfolk's Captain
- Americans Weekly
- Americans Sweep Rapid City
- Americans Host Rapid City at 2:05 PM on CW 33