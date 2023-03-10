Hallbauer Scores First Pro Goal in 4-2 Loss to Railers
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - Kyle Hallbauer scored his first professional goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-2 loss to the Worcester Railers from DCU Center on Friday night.
The Railers took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game. Anthony Repaci took a pass from Quin Ryan and beat goaltender Brody Claeys for his 18th of the year. Ryan and Brent Beaudoin were credited with the assists just 0:56 into the game.
Bobby Butler gave the Railers a 2-0 lead as he slipped a shot under the pads of Claeys for his 16th of the year. The lone assist went to Max Johnson at 11:58 of the first period and the Thunder trailed by two after 20 minutes of play.
Adirondack got on the board in the second period as Kyle Hallbauer scored his first professional goal. Shane Harper and Patrick Grasso set up Hallbauer and he blasted a shot by goaltender Ken Appleby at 12:24 of the second. Hallbauer's tally put the Thunder on the board and they trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.
In the third period, Max Johnson gave the Railers another two-goal lead with his third of the year at 7:46. Assists were given to Andrei Bakanov and Chris Ordoobadi and the Thunder trailed 3-1.
Xavier Parent got one back late in the third period with the net empty to pull Adirondack within one goal again. Parent's original chance was denied, however he got to his own rebound and scored his 20th of the year and the Thunder were down 3-2 late. Travis Broughman and Shane Harper collected the helpers.
Worcester added an empty-net goal late in the win.
The Thunder return home tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions!
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
