Whitecaps FC Reveal Protected Player List for Upcoming MLS Expansion Draft

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday the club's list of 12 protected and 13 unprotected players for this year's MLS Expansion Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, December 11. In addition, there are five players who are exempt from the draft due to their Homegrown Player status.

The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on  SanDiegoFC.com. The live broadcast will be hosted by MLS Season Pass talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, and Calen Carr as San Diego FC selects up to five players from the eligible player pool of 354. All teams are eligible to have a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected. Any club that has a player claimed will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

Offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, December 12, Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft Process on Friday, December 13, Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, December 19, and the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, December 20.

Protected Players:

- Sam Adekugbe

- Ali Ahmed

- Stuart Armstrong

- Tristan Blackmon

- Déiber Caicedo

- Andrés Cubas

- Ryan Gauld

- Mathías Laborda

- Édier Ocampo

- Ranko Veselinović

- Pedro Vite

- Brian White

Automatically Protected Players (Homegrown):

- Max Anchor

- Jeevan Badwal

- Sebastian Berhalter

- Isaac Boehmer

- Ralph Priso

Unprotected Players:

- Joe Bendik

- Giuseppe Bovalina

- Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

- Belal Halbouni

- Bjørn Inge Utvik

- Levonte Johnson

- Damir Kreilach

- Luís Martins

- J.C. Ngando

- Fafa Picault

- Ryan Raposo

- Alessandro Schöpf

- Yohei Takaoka

