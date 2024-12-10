Charlotte FC Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Major League Soccer today released the list of players eligible for selection by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET) and will be produced and broadcast live on San Diego FC's website, SanDiegoFC.com. The broadcast will be hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, and Calen Carr and will feature guests from San Diego FC throughout the event.

The following players from Charlotte FC are protected:

Liel Abada

Patrick Agyemang

Brandt Bronico

Nathan Byrne

Djibril Diani

Kristijan Kahlina

Adilson Malanda

Nikola Petkovic

Andrew Privett

Tim Ream

Kerwin Vargas

Ashley Westwood

The following Homegrown players are also automatically protected:

Nimfasha Berchimas

Brandon Cambridge

Jack Neeley

Brian Romero

The following players are draft eligible:

Ben Bender

Pep Biel

David Bingham

Hamady Diop

Jahlane Forbes

George Marks

Chituru Odunze

Jamie Paterson

João Pedro

Nick Scardina

Tyger Smalls

Karol Swiderski

Iuri Tavares

Idan Toklomati

Bill Tuiloma

Jere Uronen

Júnior Urso

The offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, Dec. 12, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Friday, Dec. 13. Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be followed by MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, Dec. 20.

2024 MLS Expansion Draft

The 30th club in Major League Soccer, San Diego FC, will continue to build its inaugural season roster by selecting up to five players from the eligible player list. Twenty-nine teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players. San Diego will select up to five players from a total list of 354. All teams are eligible to have a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.