Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)







This past week the Los Angeles Galaxy won its sixth Major League Soccer Cup, the Canadian Football League's BC Lions named Buck Pierce their new head coach, and the Women's National Basketball Association's 2026 expansion team announced it will be called the Toronto Tempo. Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Appalachian League, Major League Rugby, Northwoods League Softball and the Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Concluding their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy won MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi following a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls before a sell-out crowd of 26,812 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Dejan Joveljić recorded the game-winning goal, while Gastón Brugman was named the MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi after tallying the game's opening assist. The LA Galaxy have now won an league-record six MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024) following the victory over the Red Bulls. In 82 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy improved to 51-24-7 (147 GF; 92 GA). In 10 all-time MLS Cups, the Galaxy hold a 6-3-1 record. In 40 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 35-4-1 record.

LA Galaxy are back on top, storming to a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2024

Marco Reus connects with Jillian Sakovits after winning his first MLS Cup in his first season with LA Galaxy.

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. The Argentine helped guide the team to its best regular season yet, recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history, and winning its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74). "Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you," said Messi to the more-than-250 Inter Miami CF Academy players who surprised him with the moment. "It's a source of pride to watch you all train. I'm very happy to be here every day. I'm very happy to be in this city, in this Club that is growing...It's a pleasure to see you grow day by day. I invite you to keep fighting and striving for your dreams."

Messi was named Inter Miami CF's 2024 Club MVP, and named to the MLS Best XI earlier this week. His historic 2024 campaign also saw him become the Club's all-time leading goalscorer with a hat-trick against the New England Revolution on MLS Decision Day to reach 33 goals for Inter Miami, surpassing the 32 goal-mark set by fellow attacker and teammate Leonardo Campana earlier in the season.

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club is parting ways with Head Coach Becki Tweed. Tweed joined ACFC as assistant coach in 2023 and was elevated to interim head coach midway through the 2023 season. Upon assuming the interim head coach role, Tweed led the team to an 11-game unbeaten streak, which propelled ACFC to make the playoffs, a first in club history. Tweed, a 2023 Coach of the Year candidate, was officially named head coach ahead of the 2024 season. Under her guidance, ACFC achieved significant milestones and set a strong foundation for future growth. "Becki has been an integral part of Angel City FC, demonstrating an exceptional work ethic, a deep care for her staff and players, and an unwavering desire to learn and grow," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her commitment to personal and professional development reflects Becki's dedication to the game and ability to positively influence those around her. Despite the challenges and results of a tough season, Becki's resilience and determination leave a lasting impression," continued Wilson. "She departs ACFC well-respected, and we have no doubt wherever she lands next, her talents and character will make a significant impact. We thank Becki for her contributions over the past two seasons and wish her the very best in her journey ahead."

The Attacking Third crew react to Becki Tweed's departure from Angel City FC after being elevated to interim head coach mid-way through the 2023 season and named the permanent coach before the 2024 campaign.

BOS Nation Football Club, Boston's expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced the appointment of Domonec Guasch as the club's first General Manager. Guasch arrives at BOS Nation FC from 9-time Liga F and 3-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners FC Barcelona, where he served as Head of Management for Women's Football. Guasch will officially start in the role in January as BOS Nation FC prepares to take the pitch for its inaugural NWSL season in 2026. "Domonec is a dynamic leader with an exceptional ability to identify and nurture championship-caliber talent," said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of BOS Nation FC. "His extensive experience and forward-thinking vision position him perfectly to lead our sporting operations. With his innovative mindset and deep passion for the game, I'm confident he will lay the foundation for a club built to contend from day one."

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano and the club have mutually agreed to part ways. Hucles Mangano joined ACFC as VP of Player Development in 2021 and transitioned to General Manager midway through the club's inaugural season in 2022. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and longstanding member of the US Women's National Team, she led with the mindset of developing and supporting the whole athlete, both on and off the field. "Angela's passion and commitment to Angel City runs deep. From day one, Angela has poured her heart into building something truly special," said ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. "From volunteering at community events to securing our initial home at Cal Lutheran University to pulling off one of the most important trades in our history, securing the number one draft pick in 2023, Angela has been instrumental in setting the foundation for our culture and purpose that defines us today.

USL Super League

Sporting JAX today announced a major milestone for women's professional soccer on the First Coast as the team will kick off its inaugural season at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium in August 2025. As part of the Division 1 USL Super League, Sporting JAX will redefine North Florida's sports landscape, making history as Jacksonville's first women's pro soccer team. "We are excited to partner with the University of North Florida and bring our inaugural women's professional season to Hodges Stadium," said Steve Livingstone, Sporting JAX President and CEO. "Our Sporting JAX women's team will make history as the first-ever major league women's professional sports team for Jacksonville and the First Coast. Our club motto is "'Lift Every Voice' and we are dedicated to shining a spotlight on talented female athletes as they represent our hometown and play at the highest level of professional Division I soccer in the United States."

Jacksonville will have its first ever women's soccer team. Sporting Club Jax will have its first season here at Hodges Field.

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League (USL) registered the largest television audience in league history as the 2024 USL Championship Final drew 431,000 viewers on CBS. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC claimed its first title with a 3-0 victory over Rhode Island FC during the Nov. 23 noon (ET) broadcast, capping the first year of the USL's multi-year agreement with CBS Sports and expanding the league's national reach across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network. "The record-breaking audience for the 2024 Championship Final on CBS highlights the growing national appeal of the USL and our commitment to making the league accessible to fans across the country," said Paul McDonough, USL President and Chief Soccer Officer. "Our partnership with CBS has been instrumental in connecting us with a wider audience and bringing high-quality soccer to fans. The success of this broadcast, coupled with local television deals, demonstrates the positive momentum we are building as we continue to elevate the USL's presence nationwide."

United Soccer League One

One Knoxville SC has appointed highly experienced MLS coach and former player Ian Fuller as the Club's new Head Coach. Fuller has previously played for MLS clubs New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps, and was most recently assistant coach with MLS's Orlando City and Minnesota United. Previous interim Head Coach, Ilija Ilic, and goalkeeper coach, Nick Jaramillo, will remain at One Knoxville SC as a part of Fuller's technical staff. Managing Partner Drew McKenna shares the excitement of appointing Ian Fuller, saying, "We're committed to putting One Knoxville on the soccer map in the United States, and Ian's experience as a player and coach at the highest levels of the professional sport will be hugely beneficial to that effort. He is the type of leader and person that will help us drive success on and off the field, and we are proud to have him on board as we move into this next exciting phase in One Knoxville's history."

One Knoxville SC has named their second permanent head coach in team history, tapping longtime Minnesota United FC assistant Ian Fuller to lead the club in their third professional season.

MLS NEXT Pro

Chicago Fire FC II announced that Mike Matkovich has been named Head Coach. With more than 30 years of experience coaching soccer at various levels in the United States, Matkovich moves into the role after serving as the Club's Head Domestic Scout for the past two seasons, becoming the second full-time Head Coach of Chicago Fire FC II in Club history. "We're excited to have Mike transition into his new role as Head Coach of Chicago Fire FC II," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "With his extensive experience and deep connection to the Chicago soccer community, Mike is the ideal fit for this role. Mike's leadership in developing our young talent will be important as we work to establish a clear identity and unified style of play across the First Team, Fire II, and Academy." Matkovich originally joined the Chicago Fire as Head Coach of the Chicago Fire Reserves in 2001, leading the team to the PDL Central Conference championship and finishing second place in the league in 2003. He also served as assistant coach of the Chicago Fire First Team from 2009-2013 before becoming Head Coach of the Des Moines Menace of USL-2.

Major Arena Soccer League

Alex Bastyovanszky is BACK to break down what we saw in Week 1 and the things to watch for in Week 2 in just FIVE minutes with this week's edition of MASL in 5

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions have officially ushered in a new era on the sidelines as the team announced the hiring of Buck Pierce as the franchise's 28th head coach in its 70-year history. Said Rigmaiden: "Buck was a candidate we identified early in this process as someone who is ready to step in and lead our franchise. His track record in the Canadian Football League as both a player and a coach says it all. We are excited and proud to bring him back to the BC Lions as our 28 th head coach." The 43-year-old Pierce returns to where his CFL journey started after spending ten seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, first as running backs coach (2014-15), then quarterbacks coach (2016-19) and offensive co-ordinator (2021-24). Pierce's Blue Bomber stint included a pair of Grey Cup victories (2019, 2021) and five consecutive Western Division championships (2019, 2021-24). "I'm extremely excited and honoured to take this next step in my coaching career with the organization that originally brought me here nearly 20 years ago," added Pierce.

Buck Pierce on becoming BC Lions Head Coach. BC Lions Head Coach Buck Pierce joined the guys and shared his reaction to being named the 28th Head Coach in franchise history.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that Ted Goveia has been named the football club's new general manager. Goveia joins the Ticats after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, most recently serving as the Senior Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel. "We're thrilled to welcome Ted as our new general manager," said President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "Ted's extensive knowledge, leadership and experience, combined with his championship pedigree, make him a tremendous addition to our organization. We are confident that his vision will help us achieve our ultimate goal of bringing another Grey Cup to Hamilton."

Throughout his tenure in Winnipeg, Goveia was instrumental in the team's U.S. and Canadian scouting efforts while also playing a key role in player recruitment and contract negotiations. The Blue Bombers qualified for the playoffs eight times, earned five Grey Cup appearances and captured two championships during his time with the blue and gold.

National Arena League

The National Arena League was notified this that the Harrisburg Stampede would cease operations effective immediately. Harrisburg's ownership cited a difficult economic climate that was not in the best interest of team continuing operations. "The decision was both surprising and unfortunate." said National Arena League Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst, "This morning we were notified of the Stampede's decision to end operations, while we never want to see a team come to an end, we understand that this is a tough business and this is a reality of the industry. We look forward to continuing moving forward to the 2025 season, which is scheduled to kickoff in March." The NAL enters the 2025 season with 10 teams, fielding the most teams in league history. The league is working on schedule adjustments and will release an adjusted schedule as soon as possible.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Canada's first WNBA team has a name: Toronto Tempo. This new brand identity was inspired by the rhythm of our city, our country, and the game of basketball. In play and in life, it's not just about how fast you move, but how you control the pulse of the world around you. "Tempo is pace. It's speed. It's a heartbeat. And it's what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home," said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo. "As Canada's WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country." This name and brand identity are the outcome of an unprecedented public engagement program, "Name Your Team", which created an open call-for-inspiration from across Canada and around the world. More than 10,000 people weighed in, and the Toronto Tempo brand was informed by both the inputs of those contributions and feedback and insights from a community council. The result is an identity designed to define the energy and spirit of both Canada's newest sports franchise and its fans.

Teresa Resch, President of Toronto's WNBA team, sat down with Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw to unveil the organization's name and logo.

Toronto Tempo unveiled for new WNBA team

The Golden State Valkyries have announced the team's WNBA Expansion Draft selections, the first step in building out its inaugural roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The selection announcements took place on Friday, December 6, at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and were announced by Bay Area celebrities Michelle Wie West, E-40 and Baron Davis. Golden State had the opportunity to select one player from each of the 12 current WNBA teams. The list of players selected includes: Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream), María Conde (Chicago Sky), Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings), Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever), Kate Martin (Las Vegas Aces), Stephanie Talbot (Los Angeles Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty), Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury), and Julie Vanloo (Washington Mystics).

The Golden State Valkyries finalized its inaugural roster on Friday during the WNBA's expansion draft. Thom Jensen has the details.

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The longest season in Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) history is on tap for next summer as the league unveiled its 2025 schedule. The schedule features a record number of CEBL games with 120 regular season and seven playoff contests booked from May to August in 2025 as the league moves from a 20 to 24-game format for the first time. The CEBL's seventh season tips off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET in Edmonton when the Stingers host the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre and will run through 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg from August 21-24. CW25 will feature three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

CEBL Season VII - Official Trailer

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Logan Lambdin and everyone else thought he scored to trigger the 2024 Florida Everblades teddy bear toss goal... but it was called off for goaltender interference. The bears still flew and Lambdin went on to score the first two official goals for the Everblades.

ECHL

Victor Ostman (Kansas City Mavericks) and Jake Barczewski (Utah Grizzlies) dropped the gloves in a Saturday night goalie fight in the ECHL!

Brendan Harris scored a wild-bounce goal from the blue line to trigger the teddy bear toss for the Jacksonville Icemen against the Florida Everblades.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

WHL Highlight of the Night - It's raining bears in Calgary

Ontario Hockey League

Blake Gowan's first OHL goal was unforgettable, sparking the Peterborough Petes' iconic teddy bear toss! As his milestone marker lit the lamp, fans filled the ice with thousands of stuffed animals for local charities, making his achievement even more special in this cherished holiday tradition.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - November 25 - December 1, 2024

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Fueled by a 4-goal, 2-assist night from Lyle Thompson, the Swarm take down the Seals 13-12 in overtime.

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced Andy Towers has resigned as the Head Coach and General Manager of the Carolina Chaos. Andy Towers, PLL VP of Lacrosse Rachael DeCecco, and Co-Founder & President Paul Rabil released the following statements: "Due to a change of circumstances, my staff and I have decided to step down in hopes of giving the Carolina Chaos a fresh start in their pursuit of a PLL Championship," said Andy Towers. "We leave with gratitude and respect for the league and the Chaos organization, and wish them nothing but the best going forward." "Andy Towers has been a significant part of the Carolina Chaos and the PLL since our early days, setting a standard of passion and tenacity," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse for the PLL. "While the team has faced challenges recently, we believe this transition will mark a fresh opportunity for growth and renewed energy. We're excited to build on the foundation Andy helped create and look forward to a bright future for the Chaos and its incredible fans." "I'm very grateful to Andy Towers and his staff for their contributions to the Carolina Chaos and the PLL," said Paul Rabil, PLL Co-Founder and President. "Joining us for our inaugural season, Andy's approach and philosophy have built Carolina into a formidable franchise, winning the 2021 PLL Championship, and persevering through challenges and growth alike. We wish Andy and his family all the best, and look forward to working together in the future."

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced that Pioneer League veteran Frank Gonzales has signed on to manage the team in 2025. Gonzales spent the past two seasons managing the Northern Colorado Owlz to a 99-90 record after spending ten years managing in the Colorado Rockies organization. Gonzales will be making a return to managing in Grand Junction, having served as manager for the Grand Junction Rockies from 2016-2017. "Managing and coaching is definitely something that's in my blood, and I love working with young players chasing the dream," said Gonzales. "It's my fifteenth professional coaching season and I can tell you that Grand Junction is one of my favorite places to coach and manage. I'm looking forward to the 2025 season with the Jackalopes!"

Appalachian League

Appalachian League displays new logo

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Erin Fairs for the 2024 season, the team announced on Monday. Fairs arrives in America's Finest City with nine years of professional experience. "It's exciting to be playing in a city I've never been to before and experience something new," Fairs said. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to play stateside and to do so with this great group of players and coaches." Fairs has spent the last four seasons competing with Athletes Unlimited and is a member of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball's Player Executive Committee. With AU, she has appeared in 105 sets and scored 6,755 points, tallying 185 kills, 264 digs, 15 aces and 15 assists. In 2022, she played in 42 sets, accumulating 2,704 points to finish 10th on the leaderboard, while leading the league with 377 reception attempts over 15 matches. Internationally, she has played professionally in Sweden, Turkey, Puerto Rico, Romania, Italy and Greece. Most recently, she played for Valencianas de Juncos in Puerto Rico. Collegiately, she helped guide Louisville to an Atlantic Coast Conference title in 2015, earning All-ACC First Team and AVCA All-America honorable mention honors.

Major League Rugby

The Chicago Hounds reach the MLR Playoffs for the first time in their second year in the league. Relive the 2024 season's best moments.

Northwoods League Softball

We are thrilled to announce that Northwoods League Softball will be coming to Wausau in 2025. Like the Wausau Woodchucks, Wausau Softball will be a collegiate summer league women's softball team with athletes coming from across the country to compete at Athletic Park and across the Upper Midwest. Brianne Barta, who previously served as the Assistant General Manager for the Woodchucks, will lead the new team as their General Manager. "I'm very excited to see Brianne enter this leadership role," said Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Softball Owner, Mark Macdonald. "Over the past three years, Brianne has distinguished herself with her intelligence, creativity, hard work and genuine interest in the sports entertainment business. She will be a great person to lead us as we bring high level women's sports entertainment to Central Wisconsin."

The team, which has yet to be named, will be a collegiate summer league featuring players from around the country

The Madison Night Mares are excited to name Lexi Godwin as the Night Mares' Head Coach. Lexi Godwin spent her 2024 season at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill. In her final season as a Tar Heel, Godwin appeared in 34 games, making 27 starts at both first base and as the designated player. Godwin batted .275 on the season with 22 hits, 26 RBIs, five home runs, and a .513 slugging percentage while also setting a single-game Carolina program RBI record with 10 RBIs versus North Carolina Central University on February 27th, 2024. Upon graduation in the spring, Godwin joined the University of Oklahoma softball staff as a Graduate Assistant. Heading into 2025, the Oklahoma Sooners are the defending National Champions for the fourth consecutive season with a combined record of 235-15 in that span. "It excites me to be coming to a community that has already shown so much support for our game! I am eager to continue to grow the passion surrounding softball in Madison," Godwin said. "It is an unbelievable effort that the community of Madison is making to grow our sport and I am so honored to have the opportunity to serve as Head Coach for the Night Mares!"

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The 2024 league champion Minnesota Wind Chill ignited the offseason hot stove with two MAJOR additions in James Pollard (from Philadelphia) and Justin Burnett (from Atlanta). Pollard won the league's "Most Improved" award in 2022 and has averaged 4.9 scores per game over the last three years, while Burnett has earned two consecutive All Defense selections. See their best plays from last season!

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.