Angel City Football Club Parts Ways with Head Coach Becki Tweed

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club is parting ways with Head Coach Becki Tweed. Tweed joined ACFC as assistant coach in 2023 and was elevated to interim head coach midway through the 2023 season.

Upon assuming the interim head coach role, Tweed led the team to an 11-game unbeaten streak, which propelled ACFC to make the playoffs, a first in club history. Tweed, a 2023 Coach of the Year candidate, was officially named head coach ahead of the 2024 season. Under her guidance, ACFC achieved significant milestones and set a strong foundation for future growth.

"Becki has been an integral part of Angel City FC, demonstrating an exceptional work ethic, a deep care for her staff and players, and an unwavering desire to learn and grow," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her commitment to personal and professional development reflects Becki's dedication to the game and ability to positively influence those around her.

"Despite the challenges and results of a tough season, Becki's resilience and determination leave a lasting impression," continued Wilson. "She departs ACFC well-respected, and we have no doubt wherever she lands next, her talents and character will make a significant impact. We thank Becki for her contributions over the past two seasons and wish her the very best in her journey ahead."

Eleri Earnshaw will act as interim head coach and the search for a new head coach will commence immediately.

