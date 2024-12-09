Chicago Red Stars Sign Goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have signed goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz, to a one-year contract for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I'm extremely excited that my first NWSL contract is with the Chicago Red Stars," said Mackiewicz. "My family is from the Chicago area, and I have grown up rooting for Chicago sports teams, so I feel very blessed to now be a part of one. Looking forward to getting out there and joining this great team and fan base!"

"We are happy to have Halle join the Chicago Red Stars. They are a promising talent that we believe can provide us with depth at the goalkeeper position, while they develop their skills to succeed at the professional level," said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz.

Mackiewicz joins the Red Stars from Swedish side, Trelleborgs FF, where the goalkeeper played and started in 10 matches. Prior to joining Trelleborgs, Mackiewicz played soccer at Clemson University. While at Clemson, the Broomfield, Colorado, native played 48 matches and recorded an average of .923 goals against. In the keeper's final year at Clemson, Mackiewicz recorded 13 shutouts for the Tigers breaking a 24-year-old record of 12 shutouts in a single season. Mackiewicz's accolades at Clemson include being named an All-American, ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-ACC and Top Drawer Soccer Best XI First Team Selection (2023) among others.

Following Mackiewicz's final year at Clemson, the goalkeeper entered the NWSL draft and was selected 32nd overall by the Kansas City Current. At the youth level, the Colorado native played for Real Colorado, the former club of Red Stars head coach, Lorne Donaldson.

