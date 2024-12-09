Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda and Marta Earn Places on 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla.- FIFA today announced the 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11 with forward Barbra Banda and midfielder Marta both earning the recognition and representing the Pride. The FIFPRO Women's World 11 are annual awards depicting the most outstanding footballers in the current game voted by the players, for the players. The World 11 is the only global player award decided exclusively by footballers.

Pride Captain Marta was a finalist for both NWSL MVP and NWSL Midfielder of the year along with landing on the Best XI First Team for the 2024 season after recording nine goals and one assist in the regular season. The veteran midfielder would also go on and score two goals for the Pride during the 2024 NWSL Playoffs helping them lift the NWSL Championship. The 11 goals for the Pride were the most goals she has scored in a single season since 2017. Internationally, Marta won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Brazil. This is Marta's third time in her career that she has found herself in the FIFPRO Women's World 11, with previous appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Forward Barbra Banda is the first African player to ever make the FIFPRO Women's World 11. Banda came into the NWSL and took it by storm during the 2024 season as she was a finalist for MVP. She finished second in the Golden Boot race scoring 13 goals and six assists, including four braces, tying the single-season league record during the regular season. During the Pride's 2024 Playoff run, she scored in every game including the game winning goal in the NWSL Championship, taking home the NWSL Championship MVP. Of the Pride's eight goals in postseason play, Banda scored four of them. On an international stage, Banda represented Zambia in the 2024 Paris Olympics and scored four goals, which was tied for the second-most scored in the tournament, including a hat trick against Australia. Banda became the first player in women's football to score three hat tricks at the Olympic Games. Banda was also named a finalist for the Ballon d'Or as well as taking home the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Both players were key elements to a historic 2024 season for the Pride which culminated with the Pride doing the double and winning both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship. The Pride broke a long list of records this season including most points in a season (60) and wins in a season (18). The duo also played a vital role in securing the longest unbeaten streak in NWSL history at 24 consecutive games along with the longest winning streak in league history which finished after eight straight matches.

Players can vote for any of their peers for the World 11. Although the voting tool contains a guidance list with approximately 250 names, players are able to add other names if not already mentioned on the list. The goalkeeper, along with three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who receive the most votes, are named in the World 11. The remaining spot is assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes who is not selected already.

