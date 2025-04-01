International Wrap-Up: Four Pride Players Called up for April International Duty

April 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The start of April means another round of international competition for our girls in purple. From UEFA Women's Nations League to international friendlies, this break sees four different Pride players don their countries' colors, with two of them facing each other in matches:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Women's Nations League

Friday, April 4th, 3:00 p.m. - England vs Belgium

Tuesday, April 8th, 4:30 PM - Belgium vs England

Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies

Saturday, April 5th, 5:00 p.m. - United States vs. Brazil

Tuesday, April 8th, 10:30 PM - United States vs. Brazil

Emily Sams | United States | International Friendlies

Saturday, April 5th, 5:00 p.m. - United States vs. Brazil

Tuesday, April 8th, 10:30 PM - United States vs. Brazil

Zara Chavoshi | United States U23 | Training Camp

