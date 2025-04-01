International Wrap-Up: Four Pride Players Called up for April International Duty
April 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The start of April means another round of international competition for our girls in purple. From UEFA Women's Nations League to international friendlies, this break sees four different Pride players don their countries' colors, with two of them facing each other in matches:
Schedule (All times in ET)
Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Women's Nations League
Friday, April 4th, 3:00 p.m. - England vs Belgium
Tuesday, April 8th, 4:30 PM - Belgium vs England
Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies
Saturday, April 5th, 5:00 p.m. - United States vs. Brazil
Tuesday, April 8th, 10:30 PM - United States vs. Brazil
Emily Sams | United States | International Friendlies
Saturday, April 5th, 5:00 p.m. - United States vs. Brazil
Tuesday, April 8th, 10:30 PM - United States vs. Brazil
Zara Chavoshi | United States U23 | Training Camp
