Washington Spirit Newcomer Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

April 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's April friendlies, the Mexican Football Federation recently announced. The side will take on Jamaica in Kansas City and Houston early this month.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring seven goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The defender helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit.

Mexico's April Friendly Schedule:

vs Jamaica | Saturday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. EDT (CPKC Stadium, Kansas City)

vs Jamaica | Tuesday, April 8 at 8:30 p.m. EDT (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston)

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field.

