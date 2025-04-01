Ashley Hatch Named NWSL Player of the Week Presented by AT&T

April 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch has been named the NWSL's Player of the Week for her performance in last Friday's home match against Bay FC, the league announced today. The veteran tallied her sixth career regular season brace in the 2-0 win with both goals coming off headers.

Hatch is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with three goals in three regular season matches so far in 2025. After scoring the match-winner in the season opener in Houston, the forward also passed Jess McDonald to become one of the top five all-time regular season scorers in NWSL history with last weekend's brace. At 56 goals, she now sits four back of fourth-place Alex Morgan's 60.

