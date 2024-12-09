NC Courage to Waive Defenders Julia Dorsey and Landy Mertz

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage defenders Landy Mertz (left) and Julia Dorsey

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will waive defenders Julia Dorsey and Landy Mertz, the club announced on Monday ahead of Tuesday's impending full roster decision announcement.

The pair of 2024 draft picks both made their professional debuts in their rookie seasons, with Mertz doing so with North Carolina and Dorsey while on loan with Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League.

Dorsey was a third-round pick out of the University of North Carolina, where she was a two-sport athlete. She missed her senior soccer season due to an injury she suffered while playing lacrosse the previous spring. She was loaned out to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League in August and saw regular minutes in the club's fall portion of the inaugural season.

Mertz was a fourth-round choice out of Pittsburgh where she was a two-time All-ACC performer. She made her professional debut on May 24, substituting in the 84' at the Houston Dash in regular season play. She scored her first professional goal on July 31 in the 90' against Monterrey in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage, helping the Courage qualify for the semifinals.

Following the commencement of the end of season waiver wire, the Courage will have 23 active players on the Courage active roster, plus one loaned out and one on the injured list.

