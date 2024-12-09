Chicago Stars FC Release Information on 2025 Season Ticket Memberships

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today released information on the club's 2025 season ticket memberships. Beginning tomorrow, December 10, current season ticket members can renew their memberships for 2025, while fans hoping to become new season ticket members can purchase or place deposits for the 2025 season beginning Wednesday, December 11.

Chicago Stars FC will offer special renewal pricing for 2024 season ticket members starting tomorrow. Those hoping to take advantage of special renewal pricing have until February 10, 2025, to renew or place a deposit. Chicago Stars season ticket members save more on average per match compared to single-match purchasers and receive exclusive benefits including free parking, the ability to exchange tickets if they cannot attend a match, a discount on in-stadium Chicago Stars merchandise, access to an annual season ticket member event and more.

Fans who renew or purchase new memberships for 2025 before January 31, 2025, will automatically be entered into the Chicago Stars Ultimate Fan Experience sweepstakes. One lucky fan will be chosen to receive an elevated matchday experience for them and four friends that includes transportation to and from the match, upgraded, all-inclusive premium seating and the chance to deliver the match ball prior to kickoff.

The Chicago Stars made the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs this past season for a historic eighth time, second most in league history. After finishing in last in 2023, the club turned things around by making the playoffs this season while never falling out of playoff position all year. This season, the club also broke the NWSL regular-season attendance record with the Red Stars Takeover Wrigley Field match that drew 35,038 fans to the Friendly Confines to watch the Stars take on Bay FC.

To learn more about season ticket memberships or to secure your seat for 2025, please visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

