Houston Dash Hire Angela Hucles Mangano as President of Women's Soccer

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that Angela Hucles Mangano was hired as President of Women's Soccer. Hucles Mangano will serve as the Chief Soccer Officer for the team. She brings nearly four decades of experience in the sports industry as an executive, motivational speaker and athlete.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angela and her family to Houston. As a trailblazer who has dedicated her life to advancing the sport across all levels, Angela presented an impressive plan for the future of the Houston Dash that aligns with our vision for sustained success on-and-off the pitch," Houston Dash majority owner, Ted Segal said. "We look forward to the next chapter with Angela leading the mission to elevate the Dash into a consistent contender in the NWSL."

Hucles Mangano most recently served as the General Manager for Angel City FC. She joined the Angel City technical staff in 2021 as the Vice President of Player Development and Operations. Hucles Mangano was promoted to general manager the following year and built a roster that earned Angel City's first ever playoff appearance in 2023. She led all aspects of soccer operations for the club and earlier this year she helped the organization secure a nine-acre site to house its performance center starting in 2025.

"I'm ecstatic for this new opportunity with the Houston Dash and completely energized for this project ahead of us," Hucles Mangano said. "Being able to bring in the experiences I've had in this sport to date and provide the type of stability and consistency to the club that served my teams well as a player and executive, will be core components to the high-performance growth of the organization. I'm excited for this transformation and to work with key members of leadership, the staff, the players, the fans and community of Houston."

As the Vice President of Player Development and Operations, Hucles Mangano created a player wellness and development program that provided educational opportunities and access to additional off-the-field resources to Angel City FC players. She leveraged her experience as the President of the Women's Sports Foundation from 2014-2016, where she launched the Athlete Leadership Connection program that focused on helping athletes transition out of sports.

Her experience in the non-profit sector includes a two-year stint with Up2Us Sports as a Regional Director. She has also served on the board of non-profit organizations like You Can Play, which is dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.

Hucles Mangano is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner with the U.S. Women's National Team and appeared in more than 100 matches for the United States. She also joined the USWNT for the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women's World Cups, earning two bronze medals. Her professional career began in Virginia where she played for the Hampton Roads Piranhas of the W-League for one season. She spent the next nine seasons in Boston playing for the Boston Breakers, both in the WUSA and WPS professional soccer leagues, and Boston Renegades.

Following her retirement from professional soccer, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native also spent time as a commentator for ESPN, NBC and FOX during their coverage of international events like the Olympic Games and FIFA Women's World Cup.

She played collegiate soccer at the University of Virginia from 1996-1999 and she was an All-ACC player in four consecutive seasons. She scored 59 goals for the Cavaliers and left the program as the leader in goals scored and total points.

Hucles Mangano will take the lead on hiring the next head coach as well as the next technical director of the team as neither Ricky Clarke nor Pablo Piñones-Arce will return for the 2025 season.

This search was led by consultant and interim general manager Erik Ustruck who will continue to manage player transactions as Angela transitions to her new role. The team recently signed free agent midfielder and 2023 NWSL champion Delanie Sheehan and re-signed the team's Newcomer of the Year, Avery Patterson plus Kiki Van Zanten, a standout for the Jamaican National Team.

