Bay FC Signs Emmie Allen, Caroline Conti, Jamie Shepherd to New Contracts for 2025 with Options for 2026

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Emmie Allen, midfielder Caroline Conti, and midfielder Jamie Shepard to new contracts, keeping each player with the club for 2025 with an option for 2026.

Allen's agreement includes the 2025 season with a team option for the 2026 season. She joined Bay FC as a trialist for 2024 training camp and earned a professional contract as the club set its inaugural roster. She appeared in two matches in her debut season, making her first professional appearance on July 21 as Bay FC opened action in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, and featured as a halftime substitute in the club's August 27 friendly against FC Barcelona. Prior to joining Bay FC, Allen featured in the North Carolina Courage academy system before playing collegiately for three seasons at the University of North Carolina. With the Tar Heels, Allen tallied 47 appearances and 16 clean sheets over 3,800 minutes as her squad appeared in three straight NCAA tournaments.

Conti signed her first professional contract with Bay FC last March after being selected 30th overall by the club in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She featured in eleven matches (three starts) for the club in 2024 - eight regular season contests, two of the club's three NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup matches, and off the bench in the club's friendly against FC Barcelona. Before being drafted by Bay FC, Conti appeared in 100 games (96 starts) for Clemson from 2019-2023. She scored 27 goals and tallied 20 assists for her college career as the Tigers made five straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the NCAA College Cup her senior season. Conti's agreement includes the 2025 season with a team option for 2026.

Shepherd joined Bay FC ahead of the 2024 season after being selected 30th overall by the club in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She appeared four times for the club in her first professional season, making her debut in NWSL play on May 1 vs. the Portland Thorns. The Utah native played collegiately at BYU, where she logged a program-record 108 career appearances and tallied 14 goals and 21 assists. The Cougars' captain in 2023, she earned third team All-Region honors and helped her squad advance to the NCAA College Cup, where they fell to Stanford in the semifinals. Shepherd's agreement includes the 2025 season with a mutual option for 2026.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase atbayfc.com. Fans can also follow@wearebayfcon social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.