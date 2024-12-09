Orlando Pride Forward Amanda Allen Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

December 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following an injury sustained while on loan with Lexington Sporting Club, Orlando Pride forward Amanda Allen's loan with the USL Super League has been terminated and Allen has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list, it was announced today. Allen sustained a torn labrum in her right shoulder on Nov. 21 with Lexington and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks at Orlando Health, the Club's official medical team.

"This is an unfortunate situation for Amanda, as she was gaining valuable experience and meaningful match minutes with Lexington, but we are confident she will come back a stronger athlete following this setback," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "We, along with our partners at Orlando Health, are fully behind her and will support her throughout the entire recovery process and want to help get Amanda back to the field as soon and as safely as possible."

Since joining the Pride prior to the 2023 season, Allen has appeared in 17 matches and earned one assist across all competitions. Allen became the Pride's youngest player to make her debut for the Club, making her first NWSL appearance on May 6, 2023, against Racing Louisville at 18 years, two months and 15 days.

In the 2024 season, Allen appeared in eight regular season matches along with all three NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup matches before going on loan. Allen earned her first professional assist in the Pride's season opener at Louisville with her assist coming in the 86th minute of the match and helping level a game that saw the Pride battle back from a 2-0 deficit with 10 players.

TRANSACTION: Amanda Allen's loan with Lexington Sporting Club terminated. Subsequently, Allen placed on the Season Ending Injury list.

