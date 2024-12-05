Angel City Football Club and General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano Mutually Agree to Part Ways

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano and the club have mutually agreed to part ways.

Hucles Mangano joined ACFC as VP of Player Development in 2021 and transitioned to General Manager midway through the club's inaugural season in 2022. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and longstanding member of the US Women's National Team, she led with the mindset of developing and supporting the whole athlete, both on and off the field.

In her GM role, Hucles Mangano drove the expansion of the technical and medical staff, player recruitment, and overall soccer operations. She also oversaw facilities management, including the recently announced 50,000-square-foot performance center, currently under construction.

"Angela's passion and commitment to Angel City runs deep. From day one, Angela has poured her heart into building something truly special," said ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. "From volunteering at community events to securing our initial home at Cal Lutheran University to pulling off one of the most important trades in our history, securing the number one draft pick in 2023, Angela has been instrumental in setting the foundation for our culture and purpose that defines us today.

"As General Manager, she elevated our standards, secured the largest dedicated performance center in the NWSL and assembled a world-class leadership team that supports our players and staff in every way," Uhrman continued. "She has always led with integrity, putting the needs of our players and soccer staff above all else. Her contributions are immeasurable, her impact everlasting, and her passion unmatched. We are forever grateful."

"Being a part of the founding and creation of Angel City FC has been an experience unlike any other. I am proud of all that we have achieved together," said Hucles Mangano. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a dedicated team of players and staff throughout my time with the club. As a former player who has spent nearly 40 years in sports, I've witnessed incredible growth in the game, and my time at Angel City is a special part of that. I'd like to thank every person in the organization- the players, staff, fans, investors, and the founders- for the vision and drive to do things differently. I wish the club continued success on and off the pitch."

Effective immediately, current Assistant General Manager Matt Wade will assume the role of interim General Manager while the club conducts a comprehensive search for a new GM.

