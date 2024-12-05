BOS Nation FC Names European Women's Soccer Leader Domčnec Guasch as the Club's First General Manager

December 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BOSTON - BOS Nation Football Club, Boston's expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced the appointment of Domčnec Guasch as the club's first General Manager. Guasch arrives at BOS Nation FC from 9-time Liga F and 3-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners FC Barcelona, where he served as Head of Management for Women's Football. Guasch will officially start in the role in January as BOS Nation FC prepares to take the pitch for its inaugural NWSL season in 2026.

As General Manager, Guasch will be the most senior leader on the sporting side of the club, responsible for building and leading all soccer operations areas, including direct oversight of first team performance, scouting and recruitment, player acquisition, player care, medical and performance, analytics, soccer operations and administration, and compliance. He will work closely with team ownership and coaching staff to create strategies, infrastructure, and processes for roster construction, contract negotiations and salary cap management.

"Domčnec is a dynamic leader with an exceptional ability to identify and nurture championship-caliber talent," said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of BOS Nation FC. "His extensive experience and forward-thinking vision position him perfectly to lead our sporting operations. With his innovative mindset and deep passion for the game, I'm confident he will lay the foundation for a club built to contend from day one."

Guasch has held various sporting leadership positions with FC Barcelona since joining the club in 2011, most recently serving as Head of Management for Women's Football, where he oversaw operations and recruitment and led player contract negotiations. He established extensive knowledge of U.S. soccer in his role as Barca Academy Head of America, where he led the academy's strategy for recruiting and developing prospects across the continent while implementing a best-in-class methodology across a team of 220 staff members.

"It's an incredible honor to join this club and step into a city with such a rich tradition of sports excellence," said Guasch. "The opportunity to build this team from the ground up is a challenge I fully embrace, and I'm eager to create a legacy that our fans and this city will celebrate for years to come. I'm excited to get to work assembling a world-class coaching staff and roster to compete at the highest level."

