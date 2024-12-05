Houston Dash Signs Defender Avery Patterson to Contract Extension

December 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and defender Avery Patterson have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will begin on January 1, 2025. Patterson's contract will now run through the 2027 regular season.

"Avery had a remarkable rookie season, and we saw her impact each week as she went toe-to-toe with some of the best attacking players in the world. She consistently performed at a high level and brings valuable versatility to our roster." interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "Her competitive spirit was evident as we spoke about her aspirations and reflected on her first season with the club. We're excited to see her continue to develop in Houston for years to come and help the team achieve sustained success."

Patterson joined the Dash ahead of the 2024 season after being the first player selected by Houston in the 2024 NWSL Draft in January. The defender finished with 28 appearances in all competitions for the Dash this year. She tallied two assists and scored a goal on Nov. 2 against Bay FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

"Houston quickly became my new home this year thanks to the genuine welcome and hospitality of my teammates, coaches, staff and Dash fans," Patterson said. "I look forward to achieving what we are capable of in the seasons and postseasons ahead of us. I believe in this team and our future, and I'm grateful to extend my time here in Houston to prove it."

On the defensive end of the ball, Patterson led the team with 12 blocked shots this season and made 36 successful tackles. The rookie defender also helped Houston earn eight clean sheets this year.

While at the University of North Carolina, Patterson finished with 72 appearances (all starts) across four years. The Jackson, Florida native scored 27 goals and tallied 23 assists at the collegiate level and was named to the All-ACC First Team in her senior year. The forward scored two goals in the 2022 NCAA Women's College Cup final. Patterson has also represented the United States at the U-14 to U-23 levels.

