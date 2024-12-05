Chicago Red Stars Sign Spanish Midfielder, Maitane López

December 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced the signing of midfielder, Maitane López. The Spanish international joins the Red Stars on a two-year contract running through the end of 2026.

"I'm beyond excited to start this new chapter of my career with the Chicago Red Stars," said Maitane. "I'm looking forward to building with this club and meeting the fans! I'm ready to give my all, grow as a player and help the team achieve titles."

"We are very excited to have Maitane join us at the Chicago Red Stars," said general manager, Richard Feuz. "Maitane's technical skills, coupled with her experience at Gotham and in Liga F, gives us more reinforcement in the midfield and bolsters our roster ahead of the 2025 season."

Maitane joins the Red Stars from New Jersey/New York Gotham FC where the midfielder played two seasons and helped Gotham win the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship. With Gotham, Maitane made 31 total appearances with 18 starts, and totaled 1,745 minutes across all competitions over two seasons with the club. The midfielder scored their first goal in the NWSL in September of 2023 when Gotham took on the North Carolina Courage. In the 73rd minute of the match, Gotham sent a cross from the left wing into the box that found the head of Maitane who redirected the ball to a Gotham teammate. The teammate passed the ball back to Maitane and the midfielder brought the ball down with their chest before taking a stabbing strike to find the back of the net.

Prior to making the jump to the NWSL, Maitane played 11 seasons in Spain with prominent clubs like Levante, Real Sociedad de Fútbol and, most recently, with Atlético de Madrid Femenino. Over Maitane's 11 seasons in Spain, the midfielder scored 42 goals across multiple competitions and helped Atlético de Madrid win the Copa de la Reina in her last season with the club. On the international stage, Maitane has played for Spain's Under-17, Under-19 and senior national teams.

The Chicago Red Stars finished the 2024 season with a 10-14-2 record and secured eighth place in the NWSL last season, qualifying the team for the NWSL playoffs after finishing last in 2023. The team exited the 2024 NWS playoffs in the quarterfinal round after losing to eventual NWSL champions, the Orlando Pride. For information on 2025 Chicago Red Stars season ticket memberships, please visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

