Kansas City Current Forward Nichelle Prince Agrees to New Contract

December 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today a new two-year contract for forward Nichelle Prince that will keep her in Kansas City through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

"We're so happy to have Nichelle staying in Kansas City," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "She is a proven winner on the field, in addition to being one of the most genuine people off the pitch. She is a true asset to the club, both in the locker room and on game day."

"We're thrilled to have Nichelle continue her career in Kansas City," said head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "She is an experienced, strong and fast forward who has shown she can help develop and close out scoring opportunities."

Prince came to the Current in January 2024 after being acquired from the Houston Dash in a trade. Despite battling through some injuries, Prince made 13 appearances and nine starts for the Current during the regular season and another two appearances for the club during the playoffs.

"The standard at this club is every player's dream," said Prince. "The players, the facilities, the resources and the amazing KC Baby community that has embraced me, have made it an easy decision to want to continue my career here. I couldn't have dreamt of a more enjoyable season and I'm so grateful to have landed in KC and to have at least two more years with this team!"

Her professional career started in Houston where she was drafted by the Dash with the 28th overall selection in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. She made her professional debut in April of that year and went on to play 88 games for Houston over the next six seasons.

Internationally, Prince has been a member of Canada's National Teams since she was 15 years old, playing with the U-17 National Team. Two years later, at 17 years old, Prince made her debut with the Senior National Team and later that year scored her first international in a friendly against China. She has 103 caps for her country, with 16 goals and 12 assists. She has been a member of three FIFA World Cup teams (2015, 2019, 2023) and three Olympic teams (2016, 2021, 2024), winning Bronze in 2016 and Gold in 2021.

