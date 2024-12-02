Frank Gonzales Named Jackalopes Manager for 2025

December 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced today that Pioneer League veteran Frank Gonzales has signed on to manage the team in 2025.

Gonzales spent the past two seasons managing the Northern Colorado Owlz to a 99-90 record after spending ten years managing in the Colorado Rockies organization. Gonzales will be making a return to managing in Grand Junction, having served as manager for the Grand Junction Rockies from 2016-2017.

"Managing and coaching is definitely something that's in my blood, and I love working with young players chasing the dream," said Gonzales. "It's my fifteenth professional coaching season and I can tell you that Grand Junction is one of my favorite places to coach and manage. I'm looking forward to the 2025 season with the Jackalopes!"

"We're excited to bring Frank back to Grand Junction, where he managed successfully for two seasons," said Mike Tollin, owner of the Grand Junction Jackalopes. "He is a lifelong Coloradan, and the consummate baseball 'skipper' - determined to teach the finer points of the game to young players and at the same time to put an exciting, winning club on the field."

Gonzales is originally from La Junta, Colorado and spent eight years playing professional baseball, primarily in the Detroit Tigers organization, after graduating from Colorado State University in 1989. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 16th round of the 1989 draft.

After finishing his minor league pitching career in 1997 he moved into coaching and led the Colorado State University baseball team from 1999-2005, winning national titles in his final two seasons.

Frank's son, Marco Gonzales, has pitched for three MLB clubs over the last ten years, having played for the Cardinals, Mariners and Pirates.

