Ian Fuller Announced as One Knox Head Coach

One Knoxville SC has appointed highly experienced MLS coach and former player Ian Fuller as the Club's new Head Coach. Fuller has previously played for MLS clubs New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps, and was most recently assistant coach with MLS's Orlando City and Minnesota United.

Fuller will take up the position as One Knoxville SC head coach with immediate effect and will lead the first team into their first game at the club's new home - Covenant Health Park in downtown Knoxville in April 2025. Season memberships and High Five Packs are on sale now, and are available here.

Previous interim Head Coach, Ilija Ilic, and goalkeeper coach, Nick Jaramillo, will remain at One Knoxville SC as a part of Fuller's technical staff.

Managing Partner Drew McKenna shares the excitement of appointing Ian Fuller, saying, "We're committed to putting One Knoxville on the soccer map in the United States, and Ian's experience as a player and coach at the highest levels of the professional sport will be hugely beneficial to that effort. He is the type of leader and person that will help us drive success on and off the field, and we are proud to have him on board as we move into this next exciting phase in One Knoxville's history."

Fuller, 45, is a well-rounded and technical head coach, who has had successful stints both as a player and coach at the highest level of professional soccer in the US. After a successful college playing career at Division I powerhouse, Clemson University, Fuller was the 21st overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft in 2002, selected by the New England Revolution. With over 180 professional appearances including spells at the New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Charleston Battery in the USL Championship and Orlando City, Fuller brings a wealth of experience of competing at the highest level.

The Ellensburg, Washington native comes to Knoxville for his first head coaching role. Fuller was a player-assistant for Orlando City from 2011-14 before transitioning to a full time assistant upon retiring in 2015. Most recently, Fuller has been a mainstay in the technical staff at Minnesota United where he was the assistant coach for 8 years taking Minnesota to several MLS Cup playoffs.

Fuller says, "Knoxville, we're going to excite you, play with passion and give you all we have. The team spirit will be through the roof and we can't wait to get started at the brand new stadium. There's Only One Knox!"

In addition to his first team responsibilities, Fuller will look to provide inspiration and inclusion of the One Knoxville SC Youth Club that has players aged 8-18 playing competitively in and around Knoxville. "The role the Club, the youth club and academy can have on the community is massive", Fuller said. "The role the first team will have will also have a massive influence on the many youth players playing in Knoxville and we will use the professional platform as a way to give back."

One Knoxville SC and Ian Fuller are set to kick off the 2025 season in Covenant Health Park in the Old City. Season memberships and High Five Packs are on sale now, visit here to purchase yours today.

