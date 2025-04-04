One Knoxville SC and Y-12 Credit Union Announce Partnership for the 2025 USL League One Season

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- One Knoxville SC is proud to announce a new partnership with Y-12 Credit Union ahead of the 2025 USL League One season. This exciting collaboration will further strengthen One Knoxville SC's commitment to engaging with the local partners and supporting the growth of soccer and community in Knoxville.

As part of this partnership, Y-12 Credit Union will land the renaming of the midfield section of Covenant Health Park for One Knoxville SC home matches, which will now be known as the Y-12 Credit Union Midfield Section. You will be able to learn more about the Credit Union while you take in the action in general admission's most centralized section.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alicia and the Y-12 Credit Union team and couldn't be more grateful for their support for what we are building." said Amir Rabiei, One Knoxville SC's Director of Partnerships. "Their commitment to supporting local initiatives and connecting with the Knoxville community aligns perfectly with our mission."

Y-12 Credit Union is a longtime advocate for community involvement and financial education, offering a range of services that help empower individuals and families across the region. Through this partnership, Y-12 Credit Union will have the opportunity to deepen its connection with fans and residents of Knoxville, sharing their message of financial well-being and how their innovative services and products can enrich lives.

"Partnering with One Knox SC was a natural fit for our Credit Union." said Alicia Strange, Director of Community and Public Relations at Y-12 Credit Union. "On and off the field, community is the center of everything at this sporting organization. One Knox has taken the game of soccer and pushed its boundaries. It's not just a game here; it's a means to strengthen East Tennessee through sport and community engagement. We share that commitment at Y-12 Credit Union, and we are excited to see lives positively impacted this season and beyond."

