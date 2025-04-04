Company Distilling Continues as Official Bourbon Whiskey Partner of One Knoxville SC

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Company Distilling and One Knoxville SC proudly announces the renewal of its partnership as the Official Bourbon Whiskey Partner of One Knoxville SC, deepening its commitment to Knoxville's Soccer Club. The ongoing collaboration promises fans an elevated match-day experience featuring an exclusive cocktail, spirited pre-match tailgates in Knoxville's historic Old City, and exciting giveaways all season long.

Kicking off this season at the brand-new Covenant Health Park in downtown Knoxville, soccer fans can savor the exclusive "Goalden Hour" cocktail-a specialty drink crafted by Company Distilling to embody the thrill and camaraderie of match days. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a variety of Company Distilling's award-winning bourbons and spirits throughout the stadium.

Beyond the stadium experience, Company Distilling will energize fans at lively pre-match tailgates in the Old City with tastings of the exclusive cocktail. This engaging pre-game tradition offers a spirited kickoff to game days and showcases the brand's commitment to community connection and premium craft spirits.

Special promotions and giveaways will also occur throughout the season, allowing fans to win tickets, exclusive merchandise, distillery experiences, and more.

"Our partnership with One Knox celebrates what we cherish most-community, craftsmanship, and shared passion," said Cassie Halley of Company Distilling. "We're thrilled to fuel the excitement around match days and deepen our connection with fans who gather to cheer on their team. Here's to another fantastic season of unforgettable moments and great spirits!"

One Knoxville SC, a rising force in USL League One, continues to deliver high-energy competition and an unmatched game-day atmosphere in Knoxville. Company Distilling is proud to support the club's growth and contribute to the fan experience on and off the field.

"We are incredibly grateful for Company Distilling's early and ongoing support of One Knoxville SC," said Ami Rabiei, of One Knoxville SC. "Their commitment to our team and fans enhances the game day experience in a unique way. We look forward to the Company Distilling team continuing to give our fans memorable moments to 'gather around' to celebrate the home team."

Fans are encouraged to attend upcoming matches at Covenant Health Park to experience the spirit of collaboration firsthand.

For more information about Company Distilling and where to find its spirits, visit www.companydistilling.com. For One Knoxville SC match schedule and tickets, visit www.oneknoxsc.com.

