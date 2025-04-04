Match Preview: Texoma FC vs FC Naples

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN,TX - Texoma FC (0-2-0, 0 pts.) plays top of the table FC Naples (2-0-2, 8 pts.) at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 7 PM CST/ 8 PM EST.

Road to Recovery

Texoma FC's second ever USL League One match against Westchester did not go the way the Forbes' men would have wanted, falling 1-3 to the visitors. Despite an early goal from Brandon McManus, Texoma were not able to hold onto the lead. Against FC Naples, Texoma will be looking to try once again to earn their first points in their maiden USL League One campaign.

Enter: FC Naples

As of writing, FC Naples, one of 5 new USL League One expansion sides, sits at the top of the USL League One table with 8 points. FC Naples are also yet to lose since becoming a professional team. The Florida based team also currently has in their squad the top goalscorer (Karsen Henderlong; 3) & most clean sheets (Nicky Delgado; 3) in the league so far this season.

Mama, There Goes That Man Again

Last Saturday saw Louisville native Brandon McManus make history once again for Texoma FC as he netted the club's first ever USL League One goal. The 23 year old striker was also the scorer of the club's first ever goal in club history. With 2 goals in 3 games already this season, McManus is starting to make a name for himself in USL1 as one to watch for this season. With a strong Naples defense, it will be interesting to see how he will adapt to get in on goal.

Where to Watch: Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CST on ESPN+

