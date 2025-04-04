Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce the Appointment of a New Board Member

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves announced today the appointment of a new member to the Board of Directors.

New board member Carlos Bocanegra brings extensive experience in professional soccer.

With a 15-year professional career spanning MLS and Europe, Bocanegra earned 110 caps with the U.S. National Team, competed in two World Cups, captained the 2010 World Cup team, and previously served as a U.S. Soccer Board Member. He is also a U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame inductee. In addition, Bocanegra has 10 years of experience as a front office executive and possesses a deep understanding of professional soccer club operations.

"Carlos will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board of Directors. We are all looking forward to his contributions and perspective," said Chairman of the Board, Robert "Bob" Martino.

"I'm really excited to be joining a club and group of individuals who understand that the club is the heartbeat of the community. The ownership group's values and character drive the decisions that continue growing the game of soccer locally and across the country. I look forward to working with Bob and the board and collaborating with everyone involved in the club," said Bocanegra.

Join Us for the Home Opener!

Carlos Bocanegra will be in attendance at the Red Wolves' home opener this Saturday, April 5. Be sure to come by and welcome our newest member of the Wolf Pack!

