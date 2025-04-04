Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs. Uw-Madison

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC takes on UW-Madison in the annual Battle for Madison this Saturday (04/05) at 6:00 pm at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison looks to bounce back after their defeat in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup this Wednesday while UW-Madison looks to start their spring campaign strong as they prepare for the Wisconsin Cup at the end of April. The Mingos look to recapture the title after last season's defeat when they fell to UW in penalty kicks.

FMFC VS. FC TULSA MATCH RECAP

This past Wednesday, both Forward Madison FC and FC Tulsa started the match strong as both teams fought back and forth for the first 20 minutes. Forward Madison came out quick, creating multiple early chances and opening up the match with three corners in the first 10 minutes. It was, however, FC Tulsa that would strike first, as Owen Damm scored the match's first goal in the 21st minute of play. Shortly after, FC Tulsa's Kalil ElMedkhar would put the club another goal ahead, scoring in the 31st minute off of an assist from Stefan Lukic.

Halftime didn't appear to cool FC Tulsa's fire, as Taylor Calheira extended the lead to three off of a penalty kick in the 51st minute. The Mingos wouldn't go down without a fight, however, as Nazeem Bartman would score off of a beautiful assist from Timmy Mehl in the 68th minute, cutting the Tulsa lead to two. The match continued in its competitive nature for the remaining 27 minutes with both sides fighting for possession. In the end, it was FC Tulsa that would pull out the victory, advancing to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, eliminating the Mingos from the race for the U.S. Open Cup.

"When you're playing against a higher level opponent, you're going to pay for [mistakes] more dearly," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "It's a good moment for us to continue to improve."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos are back to league play as they take on Charlotte Independence:

Contain UW-Madison's Attack: Keeping the Badgers' opportunities to a minimum on the offensive front is essential for the Mingos to stay ahead during the match.

Finish on goal scoring opportunities: Not squandering goal scoring chances is one of the keys for the Mingos to maintain an edge as they take on the Badgers.

Be aggressive with offensive chances: Attacking UW-Madison on the offensive side of the ball will keep them on their heels. Doing so will allow the Mingos to continually put the pressure on the back line and create more and better offensive chances.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC will take on Charlotte Independence on April 11th at 6 pm CST at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Stay up to date with the match by watching it here on ESPN+.1th at 6 pm CST at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Stay up to date with the match by watching it here on ESPN+.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvWIS

Saturday, April 5th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

WIS: 0-0-0

MAD: 1-1-0

