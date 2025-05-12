Knoxville Tie with Forward Madison

May 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE TN- One Knoxville SC continued its unbeaten streak this past weekend tieing with Forward Madison and adding a point to its Regular Season tally.

Despite an early chance inside 6 minutes for both Stavros Zarokostas from a tight angle and Nico Rosamilia 's saved rebound, it was a cagey first half with neither team taking the game into their control.

A late flick of a header from Sivert Haugli that struck the post came the closest to a goal but the first half ended 0-0.

At the 58 ¬Â² minute mark, a triple substitution saw Babacar Diene, Mikkel Goling and USL veteran Angelo Kelly take the field replacing striker Kempes Tekiela and both midfielders, Callum Johnson and Sivert Haugli.

Ian Fuller 's tactical changes sent shockwaves onto the field as just a minute later, rookie Nico Rosamilia struck for One Knoxville SC for his first goal of his professional career in what was his first professional start. It all stemmed from a pass in behind from Angelo Kelly into the path of Stavros Zarokostas who drove a ball low into the 6-yard box for Rosamilia to tap home.

The lead did not last long for Knoxville, as the 4,510 in attendance was silenced just 90 seconds later as Jake Crull struck from just outside the box and past Knoxville goalkeeper Johan Garibay to tie the game.

The pressure continued on the Knoxville goalkeeper as he was forced into a great save with his feet from a snapshot just outside the 6-yard box just before Babacar Diene went up the other end with a strike outside the box that just sailed past the back post.

After some late hail-mary's to close the game, the referee blew his whistle for what will end this cagey affair between these two sides who have now tied 5 of their 8 meetings together.

Your Peaceful Side Club Light, Player of the Match was Stavros Zarokostas.







