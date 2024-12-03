Madison Night Mares Name Lexi Godwin as Head Coach

December 3, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

The Madison Night Mares are excited to name Lexi Godwin as the Night Mares' Head Coach.

Lexi Godwin spent her 2024 season at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill. In her final season as a Tar Heel, Godwin appeared in 34 games, making 27 starts at both first base and as the designated player. Godwin batted .275 on the season with 22 hits, 26 RBIs, five home runs, and a .513 slugging percentage while also setting a single-game Carolina program RBI record with 10 RBIs versus North Carolina Central University on February 27th, 2024.

Upon graduation in the spring, Godwin joined the University of Oklahoma softball staff as a Graduate Assistant. Heading into 2025, the Oklahoma Sooners are the defending National Champions for the fourth consecutive season with a combined record of 235-15 in that span.

"It excites me to be coming to a community that has already shown so much support for our game! I am eager to continue to grow the passion surrounding softball in Madison," Godwin said. "It is an unbelievable effort that the community of Madison is making to grow our sport and I am so honored to have the opportunity to serve as Head Coach for the Night Mares!"

"We're so excited to have Lexi as a part of our team," said Madison Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin. "Her experience as a player and Graduate Assistant at Oklahoma speaks volumes for her knowledge and love for the sport of softball. We look forward to growing the game with her in Madison."

