Samantha Rubin and Madison Night Mares Earn Northwoods League Honors

October 14, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that General Manager Samantha Rubin has been named the Northwoods League Baseball and the Northwoods League Softball Executive of the Year, while the Night Mares were named Northwoods League Softball Organization of the Year.

These awards recognize organizational and individual excellence, including but not limited to; success on the field, generated revenue, social media reach, and tickets sold. These awards were voted on by the front office members of other Northwoods League teams at the Northwoods League meetings in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 2nd.

Samantha Rubin won two awards; the Executive of the Year for Northwoods League Baseball and Softball for her efforts in running both teams. She is the first executive in Northwoods League history to win the same award in both eligible categories. The Night Mares took home the hardware for the Softball Organization of the Year following outstanding success in the team's inaugural season.

"Ever since I can remember, my dream was to be the general manager of a baseball team.," General Manager Samantha Rubin said. "Even when that dream became a reality, the thought of winning awards never entered my mind. I'm humbled to be named the Executive of the Year for both Northwoods League Baseball and Softball. The honor certainly speaks to the sensational staff we have in Madison."

