Madison Night Mares Announce 2025 Schedule

January 6, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The Madison Night Mares are excited to release their 2025 schedule. The Night Mares' first home game takes place Thursday, June 12th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wausau Softball Club.

Following a second place finish in their inaugural 2024 season with a 25-17 overall record, the Night Mares will be helmed by first-year Head Coach, Lexi Godwin. Godwin is currently a Graduate Assistant at the University of Oklahoma, who is currently the four-time defending NCAA softball national champions.

"We're thrilled to get the 2025 season going after such an incredible inaugural year," General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. "We look forward to having Coach Godwin lead our team and for our fans to make so many more memories at the ballpark this summer."

The Night Mares will play their final regular season home game on Monday, July 28th at 6:05 p.m. before rounding out the season with road trips to La Crosse and Minot. If they qualify, the Night Mares could play in the Northwoods League playoffs in a best-of-three series spanning from Monday, August 4th through Thursday, August 7th.

Stay tuned to the Night Mares' social media accounts for updates on themes, promotions, ticket packages, and more.

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Night Mares for the 2025 season are available now at madisonnightmares.com. For other questions about the Madison Night Mares, email info@madisonnightmares.com or call 608-246-4277.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from January 6, 2025

Madison Night Mares Announce 2025 Schedule - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.