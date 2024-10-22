Ashley Kouba Named Northwoods League Softball Most Valuable Team Member

October 22, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that Assistant General Manager Ashley Kouba has been named the Northwoods League Softball Most Valuable Team Member.

Since joining the Mallards organization in 2022 as a Corporate Ticket Service Manager, Kouba has overseen the team's School Appreciation Program and serviced the Corporate Sales Team. In her first season since being promoted to Mallards and Night Mares Assistant General Manager, Kouba now also oversees the organization's Community Sales Team.

These awards, voted on by the other front office members of Northwoods teams, recognize individual excellence as it pertains to benefitting the organization as a whole.

Under Kouba's leadership, the Night Mares brought over 21,000 fans to Warner Park this summer. This would rank 14th on the baseball side of the Northwoods League, and would rank 19th in the country for NCAA softball average attendance at 1,250 fans. Kouba's efforts brought a new demographic of fans to Warner Park, as 70 percent of Night Mares ticket buyers this season were not previously Mallards ticket buyers.

"It means the world to me to be named the Most Valuable Team Member in the inaugural year of the Night Mares and Northwoods League Softball," Kouba said. "It is so special to get to bring women's sports to the Madison area and provide these student athletes the platform to showcase their talents. Our team is very excited for the 2025 season!"

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Mallards and Night Mares for the 2025 season are available now. More information can be found at mallardsbaseball.com and madisonnightmares.com. For other questions about the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or info@madisonnightmares.com.

