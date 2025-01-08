Madison Mallards and Night Mares to Host 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game

January 8, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

The Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that they will host the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Warner Park in Madison on Wednesday, July 16th at 6:35 p.m.

This will mark the fifth time the Northwoods League All-Star Game has been played in Madison, having previously hosted in 2002, 2003, 2008, and 2012. In addition to the All-Star Game, Warner Park will host the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge on Tuesday, July 15th immediately following the Madison Night Mares home game versus the Minot Honeybees at 5:05 p.m.

The Home Run Challenge will comprise Northwoods League Baseball players from the Great Lakes and Great Plains divisions as well as select Northwoods League Softball players. Stay tuned to Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares social media accounts for more information on the Home Run Challenge format.

Ahead of its 32nd season, the Northwoods League boasts over 370 former players advancing to play in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Northwoods League All-Star Game has displayed the talents of MLB stars such as 2023 World Series Champion, Marcus Semien (Alexandria, 2010), 2019 National League Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso (Madison, 2014), and the third overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Charlie Condon (St. Cloud, 2022).

"Our teams are incredibly excited to host this year's Northwoods League All-Star Game in Madison," General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. "We couldn't think of a better way to showcase the talents of our Northwoods League baseball and softball players than hosting them for an amazing event at Warner Park. We look forward to sharing more details with our fans soon."

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, as well as the Mallards and Night Mares are available now for the 2025 season. More information can be found at mallardsbaseball.com and madisonnightmares.com. For other questions about the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or info@madisonnightmares.com.

